Women's shelter seeking men for fundraiser

A local women's shelter is asking men to stand up against domestic violence and sexual assault.

It's called "The Great men Campaign." The goal is to have 300 men donate $100 each.

The shelter is a free, safe place for women and children who are the victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The facility serves about 2,000 women and children a year.

"These services are so vital and so life changing that if we weren't here I think that we would see mortality rates increase significantly," said Jeremy Rick, with the Bay Area Women's Center.

Last year the fundraiser to help out the facility was called the 100 Men Campaign - 175 men made $100 donation.

Bob Thomas, organizer of the campaign, hopes to get at least 300 men to contribute this year.

"Maybe one less round of golf or take your gal out one less time for dinner and maybe cook her a nice home cooked meal and pledge that money to help us support domestic violence and sexual assault abuse in this community and the fight against it," Thomas said.

The shelter appreciates any and all help from the community.

"We are so grateful for the community's support and we wouldn't be able to be here without them," Rick said.

