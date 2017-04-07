Man convicted of strangulation, domestic violence

A Mt. Pleasant man was convicted of domestic assault on Friday.

The conviction stems from an Aug. 26 incident on the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Reservation.

Travis Lee Kahgegab was found guilty by a federal jury in Bay City.

On Aug. 26 Kahgegab trapped the victim in a bathroom, pushed her to the floor and struck her multiple times in the face, according to acting U.S. Attorney Daniel Lemisch.

The victim eventually escaped from the house and ran to two different neighbors for help.

Kahgegab was convicted of domestic assault on two prior incidents.

He could be sentenced up to five years in prison.

