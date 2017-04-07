Residents clean up after storm floods home

Flood waters are beginning to recede after leaving entire neighborhoods struggling to stay dry.

A number of flood warnings remain in effect as communities across Mid-Michigan clean up from Thursday's wicked weather.

Homeowners Amy and Rick Prior spent Friday afternoon cleaning up their Quanicassee home.

"Just taking everything out of crawl space, throwing it out, drying it out. What's no good anymore. Trying to take care of the mess," Rick Prior said.

The water from the Quanicassee River flew into their yard during Thursday's storm. Their crawl space became flooded and their deck was destroyed.

"We were in trouble. At first I was thinking that was gonna get really bad, but I think we were at the right end of the place," Rick Prior said.

He said this is something you don't see too often.

"We've never seen it this bad in 20 years," he said.

Luckily the damages won't cost them too much. Amy Prior said there was nothing of value in the space that flooded.

