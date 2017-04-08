Lapeer plant worker dies after being trapped under fixture - WNEM TV 5

Lapeer plant worker dies after being trapped under fixture

Posted: Updated:
none none
LAPEER COUNTY, MI (AP) -

 Officials say a 47-year-old man is dead after becoming trapped underneath a steel fixture inside a Lapeer plant.
   The Flint Journal reports that police and fire officials were called shortly after 11 a.m. Friday to Lapeer Industries for the trapped worker.
   Authorities and company employees were able to extricate the worker from underneath the steel fixture.
   He was seriously injured and transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
   A preliminary investigation shows the death appears to have been the result of an industrial accident.
   Further details were not immediately released.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.