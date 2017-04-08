Detroit residents march for 9-year-old injured in shooting

Over 100 people have marched in support of a 9-year-old Detroit boy who was shot in the face and seriously injured while he sat in a car waiting to go to the movies last weekend.

The Detroit News reported Friday evening's peace walk started near the location where Malik Cosey Jr. was shot. The boy has lost vision in his right eye.

Authorities still searching for the gunman who allegedly shot Cosey instead of the intended target.

The boy's pastor, Cory Chavis of Victory Community Church, led the peace walk. He says the boy is having nightmares and faces disfigurement. He says Cosey needs to know the community is behind him.

The boy's mother, Ciera Milo, says she cried tears of joy when seeing the supporters.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Malik and his family. To donate, click here.

