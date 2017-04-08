Energy company hopes to buy Michigan natural gas plant

An energy company is looking to buy a nuclear power plant near South Haven and potentially replace the energy production with natural gas.

Consumers Energy hopes the state of Michigan approves an agreement it has with Entergy, which owns the Palisades plant, to close it in 2018. The state's Public Service Commission has until August to come to a decision.

The commission will host back-to-back public meetings May 8 to talk about Consumers' agreement. The commission will inform the public at the meetings about its role, the timeline and the administrative process to be followed in closure of the plant.

A Request for Proposal that Consumers published Monday says the plant has to be located in Michigan's Lower Peninsula. Responses to that request are due mid-May.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.