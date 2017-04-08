Man wrongly kept in jail for 6 days can sue Detroit cops

A man who spent six days in jail after being wrongly accused of a gun crime has cleared a key hurdle in his lawsuit against Detroit police.

Federal Judge Arthur Tarnow says three officers don't have immunity in the lawsuit because they had no reason to take a gun away from Leinahtan Jelks. The incident occurred at a gas station in 2010.

Jelks told the officers that he had a concealed pistol license, but a computer check said it had been suspended. It turns out that the Michigan law enforcement network was wrong.

The judge said Thursday that Detroit officers had no justification to detain Jelks or even question whether his pistol license was valid after he produced it.

