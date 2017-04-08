Wildlife refuge partners with school to teach conservation - WNEM TV 5

Wildlife refuge partners with school to teach conservation

DETROIT (AP) -

 Students at a Detroit public school are learning about conservation and natural resources through a partnership with the Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge.
   Each year, staff from the wildlife refuge visits fourth- through sixth-grade classes at Bunche Preparatory Academy.
   Students also take field trips in the fall and spring to the refuge, which covers 48 miles of shoreline along the lower Detroit River and western basin of Lake Erie. Its focus is conserving, protecting and restoring habitat for 300 species of birds and 117 species of fish.
   Science teacher Diana Koss says the refuge has brought students "out of their neighborhoods and into another world."

