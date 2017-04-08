DTE continues to work to restore power - WNEM TV 5

DTE continues to work to restore power

Posted:
DETROIT (WNEM) -

After the extreme weather conditions this week, DTE crews are working around the clock to restore power back to the homes of thousands of people.

TV5 has learned about 80,000 homes were affected and so far crews have restored power to more than 60,000 customers.

The energy company estimates about 11,000 outages remain, with the majority of them near I-69 in Michigan's Thumb region.

