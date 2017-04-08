Midland man killed in accident involving motorcycle identified

Police have identified a 58-year old Midland man was killed on Saturday in a two-vehicle crash.

It happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Waldo Road and Bay City Road in the city of Midland.

Officers said when they arrived William E. Habel, 58, was unconscious and unresponsive. He was taken to Mid-Michigan Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Midland Police said the driver, 21-year-old Lisa Thompson, and passenger of the other vehicle were also taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries and have since been released.

Police said it does not appear alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

The crash is currently being investigated by the Midland Police Department Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4713.

