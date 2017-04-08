Tigers take out Red Sox again

DETROIT (AP) -- Jordan Zimmermann pitched six solid innings, and Jose Iglesias and James McCann both homered for Detroit, helping the Tigers to a 4-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. Zimmermann (1-0) labored early but allowed only one run and four hits. The right-hander struggled last season amid neck problems, and the Tigers are hoping for big things from him in 2017.

Boston led 1-0 when Iglesias tied it in the third with a solo shot to left. McCann's homer in the fifth put Detroit up 2-1, and the Tigers added two more runs that inning. Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1) allowed four runs and five hits in five innings.

Justin Wilson pitched a perfect ninth for the Tigers for his first save of the season and second of his career. Francisco Rodriguez, the regular closer, got four outs the previous day.

