Police ID man found dead in the street

Police are investigating after finding the body of a 19-year-old man Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 300 block of North Porter Street in Saginaw shortly before 4:30 this morning.

According to Saginaw Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Reginald Williams II, upon arrival officers, found Michael Albrecht lying in the street, possibly killed by gunshots.

The call came in with reports of shots fired.

Police are interviewing witnesses but have no suspects at this time.

This is a joint investigation between Saginaw Police Detectives and the Michigan State Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

A crowdfunding site has been set-up to raise costs to bury him. Find it here.

