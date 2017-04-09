13 therapy horses dead in suspicious fire near Grand Rapids

Thirteen horses are dead after a suspicious fire near Grand Rapids.

The fire was reported early Saturday at the Barn for Equine Learning in Kent County's Lowell Township. Only two of 15 horses survived. The owners say the horses were used as therapy for children and young adults with a variety of special needs.

Kathryn Welton tells WOOD-TV it's a "total devastation." She says the horses were family.

Welton is urging anyone with information to call the sheriff's office at (616) 632-6125. Deputies have asked a state police fire investigator to inspect the barn after raising many concerns about the nature of the fire.

