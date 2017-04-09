Video shows Colorado officer throwing woman down face-first

A video spreading on social media shows a police officer in Colorado throwing a woman face-first onto a sidewalk after a scuffle.

Police spokeswoman Kate Kimble tells the Coloradoan newspaper that the woman struck the officer in the university town of Fort Collins on Thursday after police detained her boyfriend. Kimble says the officer used "standard arrest control" to subdue her.

Kimble says the department has its own video from police body-worn cameras. She says that video hasn't been released because the case is still open. The department will review the officer's use of force.

Police identified the woman as 22-year-old Michaella Surat. She was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault and obstructing a peace officer and released on bond.

No phone number could be found for her.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.