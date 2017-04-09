Hawaii LGBT couples seek equal access to fertility treatment

Gay and lesbian couples in Hawaii are pushing for the same access to fertility treatments that heterosexual, married couples enjoy.

It's one of eight states that require insurance companies to cover a medical procedure called in vitro fertilization. But Hawaii's mandate excludes gay and lesbian couples. It only covers the procedure if a woman uses sperm from her male spouse.

A measure pending in the Hawaii Legislature would extend the coverage requirement to same-sex couples. If it passes, Hawaii could become the first state in the nation to include surrogate parents in the mandated coverage. That would help male couples.

Kaiser Permanente Hawaii opposed the bill because it does not perform in vitro fertilization with donor eggs or surrogates because of legal issues and medical risks.



