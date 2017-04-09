Police arrest 3 after 40-mile chase following grocery theft

Authorities say one person is dead after an attempted home invasion.More >
A Mid-Michigan city has landed near the bottom on a ranking of best-run cities in the nation.More >
A family is safe and a freeway is back open after a motor home caught fire on I-75 in Otsego County with the family inside.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
It already put itself on the marijuana map after hosting a major cannabis themed celebration. Now a township's plan to further invest in the industry may be up in smoke after a vote on the subject.More >
A Florida mother, who was arrested for leaving her 5-year-old son in a hot car, complained about it being “too hot” in a police cruiser on her way to jail.More >
Cedar Point is celebrating Christmas in July with a buy one get one free sale.More >
Investigators say a gang member and suspected armed robber on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list has been captured in Michigan.More >
Museum workers in New Jersey broke through a Prohibition-era wall and a locked wooden cage to discover over 50 bottles and 42 demijohns of rare Madeira wine dating back as early as 1769.More >
Ken Ballard will tell you he's a man of few words. But when it came to his 15-year-old transgender son, he couldn't stay silent. It was hard for him to accept his son's transition, but the Texas father is fighting for his son's right to use the bathroom of his choice.More >
