Schwarzenegger says Kasich should run for president in 2020

Arnold Schwarzenegger says Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich should run again for the White House in 2020, effectively endorsing a primary challenge to President Donald Trump.

The former Republican California governor, movie star and bodybuilder told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published Wednesday that Kasich is "a man of substance" who has state and federal government experience, is a moderate and "has vision."

Schwarzenegger also backed Kasich for president in 2016. The two men are friends and work together annually on the Arnold Classic bodybuilding competition in Ohio.

There is no love lost between Trump and Schwarzenegger. Schwarzenegger replaced him as the host of "Celebrity Apprentice," and Trump repeatedly mocked him for poor television ratings.

For his part, Kasich says he's not running for anything.

