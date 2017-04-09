Joe and Jill Biden get multi-book deal - WNEM TV 5

Joe and Jill Biden get multi-book deal

First the Obamas, now the Bidens. Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, have book deals.
   Flatiron Books told The Associated Press on Wednesday that it will release two books by Joe Biden and one by Jill. Joe Biden's first book will "explore one momentous year," when his son Beau died in 2015 and he decided against running for president. The book is currently untitled and no release date was announced. Flatiron, a Macmillan imprint, did not provide details on the two other books it acquired.
   In late February, former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, jointly agreed to book deals with Crown, a Penguin Random House imprint.

