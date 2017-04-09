Celebrity basketball game held in honor of Sam Merrill

Local celebrities came together Sunday to raise money for a dear friend.

It was an All-Star match up at the Michigan Lutheran Seminary in Saginaw. TV5's Andrew Keller and Meg McLeod faced off in the celebrity basketball game.

A tribute to the late Sam Merrill.

"It means so much to me and Sam’s family and to James,” said Sam’s wife, Katy Merrill.

Katy said her husband would have been proud to know this is how the community was remembering the Mid-Michigan icon.

"It's also is another reminder of how important same was to this community,” Katy said.

Proceeds for the game went to two charities in the Saginaw area, including Pulse3 Foundation, an organization that works to improve cardiovascular care and health in Saginaw.

Money raised will also go to support a pavilion and baseball field planned in Sam’s memory.

This is the fourth annual celebrity game Michael Priebe has put on. He said it’s all about giving back.

"It's a lot of work but it's all worth it once you see the fans having fun and players having fun and that's what it's all about,” Priebe said.

Many other local celebrities were out shooting hops in hopes of raising money.

Priebe said without the help of many local businesses, volunteers and donors, the energized and fun-filled game wouldn't be possible.

There was even a half time show with some talented acts.

As for Katy, she said her husband was not only a reporter and anchor, but an athlete himself who loved basketball.

"Ya know, he was Mr. TV5. It's just great way to remember him and to honor him one more time,” she said.

