3 people shot overnight in Saginaw

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

A shooting sent three people to the hospital overnight.

It happened about 11:30 p.m. in Saginaw.

Police said the victims were shot on Glenwood Avenue, between Rust and Webber. It’s not clear what condition they’re in now.

