Fans, alumni say goodbye to Palace of Auburn Hills

If there was ever a time to be nostalgic, this is it.

Another era has come to an end, this time the Pistons reign at the Palace of the Auburn Hills.

Of course, the team and fans refused to go out without a bang.

Pistons alumni were among those who showed up to Monday night’s final game at the place the team has called home since 1988.

They said the night didn’t belong to just the team, it also belonged to all of us who’ve enjoyed sporting events, live shows and other big happenings at the Palace over the years.

The Pistons will make a new home at Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit.

As for the Palace, no decision has been made about its future.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.