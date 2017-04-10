Barn fire kills 13 therapy horses in Michigan

Thirteen therapy horses were killed in a barn fire this weekend.

It happened Saturday at The Barn for Equine Learning in Lowell, Michigan.

Police are currently investigating the early morning incident as a crime.

The nonprofit organization provides therapy and counseling to kids and young adults in the region.

We lost our barn and 13 of our wonderful horses to a fire. This information is so hard for us to process and it still feels like a bad dream at this point. We know that this is going to be challenging for every person who The Barn and the horses have meant something to," the organization said on Facebook.

All 13 horses have been laid to rest.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for nonprofit. So far, more than $19,000 have been raised.

To donate, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.