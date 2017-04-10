Man dies attempting to save boy from Detroit-area river - WNEM TV 5

Man dies attempting to save boy from Detroit-area river

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) -

Authorities say a 24-year-old man has died after jumping into a suburban Detroit river while trying to rescue a young boy who fell into the water while feeding ducks.

The Macomb County sheriff's department says Joshua Traylor of Clinton Township was walking with the 3-year-old boy and the boy's mother along a boardwalk that runs along the Clinton River in Mount Clemens on Sunday when the child fell. The man jumped in but went underwater.

Sheriff's Captain John Roberts says a fisherman who jumped in the water rescued the boy, who was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The boy's mother also jumped into the water to assist, but couldn't find Traylor.  Roberts says the river has a fast current and "you can get caught up in it very quickly."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.