Hotel reopens after deadly carbon monoxide leak

A Michigan hotel shut down after a deadly carbon monoxide leak is now back open for business.

The Quality Inn and Suites in Niles reopened Sunday one week after the incident, but a memorial for 13-year-old Bryan Watts serves as a reminder as to the tragedy that happened there.

Officials said Watts was attending a birthday party on Saturday at the Quality Inn and Suites in Niles where he didn't survive a gas leak at the hotel's pool. Dozens of others were sickened, including nine other children and several police officers.

Hotel employees called 911 at around 10 a.m. after seeing six unresponsive children on the pool deck.

An attorney plans to represent Watts’ family and will file a lawsuit against the hotel.

The hotel manager has yet to comment on the lawsuit.

The pool will remain closed until further notice.

