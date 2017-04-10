TRAFFIC ALERT: Project on I-75 to cause lane closures

The Michigan Department of Transportation will begin a $2.6 million project to repair an I-75 bridge.

Crews will begin work Monday, April 10 on the northbound I-75 bridge over the CSX Railroad near Birch Run.

The project includes repairing 13 miles of concrete pavement. Crews will also be repairing joints, deck patching and working on the bridge's guardrails.

The work will require double-lane closures on northbound I-75 until Memorial Day weekend. Traffic will be shifted onto the shoulder during that time.

A sealant will be applied to the bridge later in the summer, requiring more lane closures during overnight hours.

