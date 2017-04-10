Local church to raise awareness about sex trafficking

A Mid-Michigan church is hoping to raise awareness about human trafficking at a local event.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Brockway in Saginaw will present a free continental breakfast illustrating the dangers of human trafficking on Saturday, April 29.

The average age at which girls become victims of prostitution is 12 to 14. Boys and transgender youth enter prostitution between the ages of 11 and 13, per the FBI.

Guest speakers will be survivors of human trafficking, as well as Laura Fiyak of Heavenly Hope International.

The non-profit organization offers support and resources to victims and survivors of sex trafficking. They are currently focused in Detroit and surrounding areas.

The breakfast begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by the program at 10:30 a.m.

To reserve your spot, call the church at 989-793-8201.

