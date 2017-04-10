Police release surveillance photos of suspects in retail fraud - WNEM TV 5

Police release surveillance photos of suspects in retail fraud

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Courtesy: Isabella County Sheriff's Office Courtesy: Isabella County Sheriff's Office
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities need your help tracking down two persons of interest in a retail fraud.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said the theft happened two weeks ago at the Sam’s Club in Union Township.

Police released surveillance video images of a man and women they would like to speak with about the crime.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at 1-989-772-5911.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

