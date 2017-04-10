Free oral health cleanings for seniors

Some local seniors could get the chance to get free oral health cleanings.

Valley Area Agency on Aging (VAAA) received $1,500 from the Delta Dental Foundation to help improve oral health in seniors that live in Flint and Genesee County.

So the VAAA partnered with Mott Community College Department of Dental Hygiene to have second-year Dental Hygiene students perform the cleanings under the supervision of licensed Dentists and Dental Hygienists.

“In the AARP community assessment, seniors identified that the water crisis had attributed to gum problems, including loss of teeth. Valley Area Agency on Aging is very excited about this partnership with Delta Dental Foundation and Mott Community College Department of Dental to be able to provide free dental cleanings to seniors in our community,” said Kathryn Boles, President/CEO of VAAA.

For details on what it takes to qualify, and to schedule an appointment, call (810) 762-0317.

The Mott Community College Dental Clinic is located at 1401 East Court Street, Flint.

