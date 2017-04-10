Clean up on US-10! Officials collecting deer carcasses - WNEM TV 5

Clean up on US-10! Officials collecting deer carcasses

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Officials are springing into action to collect dead deer carcasses from Mid-Michigan roads.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said they picked up 72 deer carcasses over the weekend.

If you know the location of any dead deer that need picked up on Isabella County roads, contact the sheriff’s office at 989-772-5911. 

