Motorcyclist hurt in crash with pickup - WNEM TV 5

Motorcyclist hurt in crash with pickup

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: Clare County Sheriff's Office Source: Clare County Sheriff's Office
CLARE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities say a motorcyclist is in the hospital with a head injury after a crash in Clare County. 

It happened Friday, April 7 about 7:20 p.m. on Ludington Drive near Harrison Avenue in Grant Township.

Investigators said 24-year-old Charles Corey of Harrison was driving a 1997 Ford pickup west on Ludington Drive when he tried to make a left turn into a driveway.

Police said Corey turned into the path of a 2014 Harley Davidson that was heading east on Ludington.

The motorcycle driver, 43-year-old Shannon Schaefer of Cadillac, was thrown from his motorcycle. Schaefer was taken to Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland for treatment of a head injury.

He is listed in stable condition, officials said.

Corey was also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Investigators said alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash and Schaefer was not wearing a helmet. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.