Motorcyclist hurt in crash with pickup

Authorities say a motorcyclist is in the hospital with a head injury after a crash in Clare County.

It happened Friday, April 7 about 7:20 p.m. on Ludington Drive near Harrison Avenue in Grant Township.

Investigators said 24-year-old Charles Corey of Harrison was driving a 1997 Ford pickup west on Ludington Drive when he tried to make a left turn into a driveway.

Police said Corey turned into the path of a 2014 Harley Davidson that was heading east on Ludington.

The motorcycle driver, 43-year-old Shannon Schaefer of Cadillac, was thrown from his motorcycle. Schaefer was taken to Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland for treatment of a head injury.

He is listed in stable condition, officials said.

Corey was also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Investigators said alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash and Schaefer was not wearing a helmet.

