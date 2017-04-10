Same man suspected of stealing 3 iPhones, can you ID him?

Some Mid-Michigan store owners are hoping you can help track down the man who has stolen three iPhones in the last couple of days.

The first incident happened on April 6 at the Boost Mobile store on Miller and Linden Roads in Flint.

TV5 was told that the man stole the iPhone 7, worth about $800, at around 11 a.m.

Then three days later the same man, wearing the same clothes stole 2 iPhones, worth more than $1,600 from a Sprint store in Birch Run, according to store owner Brian Headrick.

If you have any information, please contact police.

