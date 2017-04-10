Part of Mt. Morris Road closed until further notice - WNEM TV 5

Part of Mt. Morris Road closed until further notice

GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A failing cross culvert has forced the Genesee County Road Commission to close part of Mt. Morris Road.

From now until further notice the section between Bray Road and Center Road in Genesee Township will be closed.

A suggested detour route is Bray Road to Stanley Road and Genesee Road.

Call Mike Jaeger at (810) 767-4920 extension 325 if you have any questions.

