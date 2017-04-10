Demolition, repairs underway after excavator slammed overpass

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is sinking $535,000 in repairs to the Lahring Road bridge over US-23 after an excavator slammed into it last summer.

In June 2016, the piece of machinery was sitting on a trailer when it hit the overpass and caused the trailer to detach and catch fire.

The impact was enough to “jar” open the seams of the overpass, and the beams were bent as well.

Now MDOT is beginning demolition, beam replacement, and deck repair work.

It starts today, Monday April 17 and runs through May.

US-23 traffic will have single-lane closures occurring between 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Sunday. Occasional single-lane closures may also be required during overnight hours on weeknights, according to MDOT. These would happen between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Bridge demolition is scheduled for the weekend of April 21 and may require 15-minute closures of US-23 between midnight and 4 a.m.

Lahring Road traffic will continue to be maintained with temporary signals and full closures when necessary.

