Carman-Ainsworth HS robotics team with big victory

A robotics team from Carman-Ainsworth High School is one step closer to competing for a world championship by qualifying for the Michigan FRC championship this week. Team 314 Big MO was part of a three-team alliance that won the 2017 Livonia FIRST® Robotics District Competition on Saturday. Originally ranked 20 out of 41 teams after the qualifying rounds, Big MO was selected by the 4th Alliance captain, Team 3414 Hackbots of Farmington. Together, they selected Team 3175 Knight Vision of Grosse Pointe Woods.

During FRC tournaments, the top eight teams from the qualifying rounds are designated captains and select two teams each to form their respective alliances. The alliances then compete in best two of three rounds to determine the overall winner. Big MO generated 56 points during tournament, which combined with the 35 points from their first district tournament, gave them a total of 91 points. This moved the team into 57th place, out of 451 FRC teams in the state.

As a result the team also qualified for the Michigan FRC State Championship at Saginaw Valley State University from April 12-15. The tournament will take place at SVSU’s Ryder Center, 7400 Bay Road, Saginaw. The team’s goal is to qualify for the FIRST® Championship from April 26 - 29, 2017, at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri.

