Family returns from vacation to find home broken into, memories stolen

The Carr family returned from vacation to find their home broken into and their car stolen.

The thieves stole a fire proof safe that contained hard drives with pictures and videos of their deceased son, Chad Carr. Chad died in 2015 at the age of 5 from a brain tumor.

Chad was the youngest son of former University of Michigan quarterback Jason Carr and grandson of former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr.

If you have any information regarding the incident call the Pittsfield Township Police at 734-822-4958.

The Carr family is offering a $500 reward for the return of the hard drives that were in the safe.

"No questions asked, we just want these memories back," the family wrote in a Facebook post.

