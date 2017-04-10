Sex charges reinstated against ex-Michigan State hoops star

A judge has reinstated sexual assault charges against former Michigan State basketball star Mateen Cleaves.

Cleaves is accused of assaulting a woman after a charity golf event and a visit to a Flint-area bar in 2015. A District Court judge dismissed the case in December after hearing days of testimony.

That judge, Cathy Dowd, retired days after dismissing the case.

But Genesee County Judge Archie Hayman reversed that decision Monday, saying there's enough evidence to send the case to trial. Hayman says he's not judging Cleaves' guilt or innocence.

Hayman said his former colleague provided no analysis of the evidence.

"She gave a couple of conclusory comments that did not show any analysis of the facts versus the law that are to be considered as part of the preliminary examination," Hayman said.

Defense attorney Frank Manley has called it a case of "regret" not "rape." He said Dowd was correct when she concluded Cleave's accuser was not credible.

"I've got so much evidence that we haven't even presented and we're going to present it now. They want to have the full story. They want this woman to be exposed. Now they've got an opportunity to have it," Manley said.

The 39-year-old Cleaves is a Flint native. He led Michigan State to the NCAA basketball championship in 2000 and appeared in 167 games with four NBA teams.

Cleaves faces multiple counts of unlawful imprisonment and criminal sexual conduct.

He is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Grand Blanc motel room on Sept. 15, 2015.

