Group spends day cleaning up trail after recent storms cause damage

A relatively mild winter gave way to some severe spring weather over the past few weeks, which led to a few messes in local communities.

A group of volunteers spent Monday morning cleaning up a popular trail and they hope it will inspire others to get involved.

The Saginaw and Bay City Land Conservancy spent the day fixing up the Michigan Sugar Trails in Bay City. The 30 acre site has two miles of mountain bike trails.

"Lots of people use this place. We monitor it with trail cameras all over so we can see what kinda traffic it gets and it's really the only natural surface single track trail in Bay County available for public use," said Zach Branigan, executive director of the Saginaw and Bay City Land Conservancy.

The trails were in dire need of some clean up and repairs following the recent wicked weather.

"There's a wooden bridge and that had been washed away, uprooted from where it was and out of position. We're going to wrestle that back into position and re-dig the fittings for it. Some of the signs are sinking and falling and the biggest thing is that the trail is blocked in a few locations from big trees coming down," Branigan said.

It was all part of a bigger project aimed at connecting people with nature.

"The whole idea behind all of this and other projects we're doing in Saginaw and Bay City are to connect people with nature at home and give them opportunities to get out and enjoy the outdoors," Branigan said.

He said they are looking for people to get involved with their mission.

"We only have three staff, three full time people. I'm the executive director and we have a conservation lead and an operations director. And we do everything so we rely heavily on volunteers," Branigan said.

