Thunderstorms spawn suspected tornado in western Michigan

Authorities say severe thunderstorms spawned a suspected tornado in western Michigan, knocking down a barn and blocking roadways with debris.

Strong storms moved across the state Monday night. The National Weather Service says radar showed the possible tornado near Freeport in Barry County and moving into parts of Kent and Ionia counties. No injuries were reported.

Snow in the Upper Peninsula prompted Northern Michigan University to cancel classes Tuesday.

Heavy rains in the Lower Peninsula added to flooding problems seen since the weekend. WOOD-TV reports at least a foot of water on one Grand Rapids roadway, causing cars to stall. A stretch of Interstate 94 in Detroit was open Tuesday after earlier flooding.

The Lansing State Journal reports flooding damaged a softball field at Michigan State University, disrupting planned games.

The covered bridge at Tyler Creek campground & golf course in Alto was destroyed last night. It was built in 1955. Collapsed into the creek. pic.twitter.com/pUCdtesYZB — Jessica Wheeler (@jessicawheeler3) April 11, 2017

How would you like to see this flying at you in a storm?! This piece of wood is full of nails! We found it laying in a field. pic.twitter.com/ONTknykvZK — Jessica Wheeler (@jessicawheeler3) April 11, 2017

