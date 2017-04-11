Thunderstorms spawn suspected tornado in western Michigan - WNEM TV 5

Thunderstorms spawn suspected tornado in western Michigan

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of WWMT's Jessica Wheeler Courtesy of WWMT's Jessica Wheeler
FREEPORT, Mich. (AP) -

Authorities say severe thunderstorms spawned a suspected tornado in western Michigan, knocking down a barn and blocking roadways with debris.

Strong storms moved across the state Monday night. The National Weather Service says radar showed the possible tornado near Freeport in Barry County and moving into parts of Kent and Ionia counties. No injuries were reported.

Snow in the Upper Peninsula prompted Northern Michigan University to cancel classes Tuesday.

Heavy rains in the Lower Peninsula added to flooding problems seen since the weekend. WOOD-TV reports at least a foot of water on one Grand Rapids roadway, causing cars to stall. A stretch of Interstate 94 in Detroit was open Tuesday after earlier flooding.

The Lansing State Journal reports flooding damaged a softball field at Michigan State University, disrupting planned games.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.