Michigan hockey coach Red Berenson retires

Michigan hockey coach Red Berenson announced his retirement during a news conference Monday afternoon.

“I’ve thought about this for a long time and I think this is the right time and it’s the right thing to do for the Michigan hockey program,” Berenson said in a statement.

During his 33-year run behind the Michigan bench, Berenson created a powerhouse program that annually competed for championships on the conference and national levels.

He guided the Wolverines to a pair of NCAA national championships, in 1996 and 1998, during an unprecedented streak of 22 consecutive appearances in the national tournament.

“My heart will always be at Michigan and I look forward to the team taking the next step and making me proud as a former coach," Berenson said.

Berenson will be a part-time special assistant to U-M athletic director Warde Manuel and will give input into who the next hockey coach should be.

