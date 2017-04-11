Slideshow: Most popular jelly bean flavors in America - WNEM TV 5

Slideshow: Most popular jelly bean flavors in America

Easter is almost here, and a sneaky bunny may leave some holiday "poop" in your basket. 

According to a report by CandyStore.com, Americans gobble up more than 16 billion jelly beans on Easter.

The bulk-candy website used sales data from the last nine years and SurveyMonkey and Facebook pools of over 10,000 candy fans to rank the most loved jelly bean flavors in all 50 states.

They also looked at the 32 most popular flavors nationally.

  1. Black Licorice
  2. Buttered Popcorn
  3. Watermelon
  4. Cherry
  5. Cinnamon
  6. Juicy Pear
  7. Orange
  8. Green Apple
  9. Toasted Marshmallow
  10. Blueberry
  11. Coconut
  12. Pink Strawberry
  13. Cotton Candy
  14. Bubblegum
  15. Root Beer
  16. Peach
  17. Coffee
  18. Grape
  19. Lemon
  20. Red Apple
  21. Chocolate
  22. Banana
  23. Lime
  24. Sour
  25. Tutti Frutti
  26. Maple
  27. Vanilla
  28. Cream Soda
  29. Raspberry
  30. Pomegranate
  31. Tangerine
  32. Island Punch

National Jelly Bean Day is April 22. For more information on the report, click here

Slideshow: Most popular jelly bean flavors by state

