Slideshow: Most popular jelly bean flavors in America

Easter is almost here, and a sneaky bunny may leave some holiday "poop" in your basket.

According to a report by CandyStore.com, Americans gobble up more than 16 billion jelly beans on Easter.

The bulk-candy website used sales data from the last nine years and SurveyMonkey and Facebook pools of over 10,000 candy fans to rank the most loved jelly bean flavors in all 50 states.

They also looked at the 32 most popular flavors nationally.

Black Licorice Buttered Popcorn Watermelon Cherry Cinnamon Juicy Pear Orange Green Apple Toasted Marshmallow Blueberry Coconut Pink Strawberry Cotton Candy Bubblegum Root Beer Peach Coffee Grape Lemon Red Apple Chocolate Banana Lime Sour Tutti Frutti Maple Vanilla Cream Soda Raspberry Pomegranate Tangerine Island Punch

National Jelly Bean Day is April 22. For more information on the report, click here.

>>>Slideshow: Most popular jelly bean flavors by state<<<

