Dog attacks, injures Michigan woman, 2 grandchildren

CASSOPOLIS, MI (AP) -

Police say a southern Michigan woman and her two young grandchildren were hospitalized following a pit bull attack.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Jennifer Hansford of Cassopolis was injured Sunday evening when the dog attacked her as she tried to save her 2-year-old and 7-year-old grandchildren from the animal.

Hansford and the older child were treated at a Niles hospital and released. The 2-year-old was in stable condition Monday at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, where she was being treated for severe head trauma.

Police say the dog was a stray a neighbor had taken in.

The dog is now in quarantine.

