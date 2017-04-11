Local zoo says 'All aboard!' to children, adults with disabilities

Choo, choo! All aboard!

The Children's Zoo at Celebration Square in Saginaw announced Tuesday they have received a $50,000 grant from the Saginaw Community Foundation for an ADA-certified train car.

Zoo officials said the car will make the train handicapped accessible and allow children and adults with disabilities to enjoy the ride.

The total projected cost is $217,700. The first phase of $132,700 is almost funded, the zoo said.

This year the Saginaw Children’s Zoo has named 2017 as the "On the Right Track" to commemorate and celebrate the train's 50 years of operation. Zoo officials said the project will be groundbreaking as this would be the first train attraction in the Great Lakes Bay Region that will be ADA-certified and accessible to all.

