Local zoo says 'All aboard!' to children, adults with disabiliti - WNEM TV 5

Local zoo says 'All aboard!' to children, adults with disabilities

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Courtesy of Children's Zoo at Celebration Square Courtesy of Children's Zoo at Celebration Square
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Choo, choo! All aboard!

The Children's Zoo at Celebration Square in Saginaw announced Tuesday they have received a $50,000 grant from the Saginaw Community Foundation for an ADA-certified train car.

Zoo officials said the car will make the train handicapped accessible and allow children and adults with disabilities to enjoy the ride. 

The total projected cost is $217,700. The first phase of $132,700 is almost funded, the zoo said. 

This year the Saginaw Children’s Zoo has named 2017 as the "On the Right Track" to commemorate and celebrate the train's 50 years of operation. Zoo officials said the project will be groundbreaking as this would be the first train attraction in the Great Lakes Bay Region that will be ADA-certified and accessible to all. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.