Hundreds of local students offered free breakfast before SAT

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

Nearly 700 juniors at Midland High School and Midland Down High School received a free McDonald’s breakfast Tuesday before they began taking their SAT tests.

The free breakfast is part of McDonald’s Boost Your Brain with Breakfast program. The breakfast included Fruit & Maple Oatmeal or an Egg McMuffin Sandwich with orange juice or milk.

School officials say eating a breakfast before testing can improve performance.

“Many studies show that eating a healthy breakfast can boost a student’s academic performance,” said State Superintendent Brian Whiston. “Providing a healthy breakfast to high school juniors before the SAT is a win-win for students and schools,” Whiston added.

The Boost Your Brain with Breakfast program offers more than 100,000 high school juniors in Michigan access to a free breakfast.

This year, McDonald’s will offer more than 110,000 high school juniors from more than 500 high schools across Michigan a free breakfast.

