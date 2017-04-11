Police: No evidence of foul play after man found dead in burned vehicle

Authorities are investigating after an elderly man's body was found inside a burned vehicle in Gladwin County.

It happened on Friday, April 07 about 12 p.m. in the Lame Duck State Game Area of Bourret Township.

Investigators were called to the area for reports of a vehicle found burned. When deputies arrived they found the 2011 Ford Taurus destroyed by fire. They also found remains of a human body, they said.

The body was later identified through evidence and dental records as 86-year-old Edward M. Lakian, of West Bloomfield.

Police said based on evidence collected and analyzed by officers at the scene, there is "no direct or indirect evidence to support foul play."

Investigators said the car was stuck in the middle of a partially flooded seasonal road. Evidence from the scene suggests Lakian tried to free his vehicle from the mud and was unsuccessful.

Investigators believe Lakian may have suffered a medical event which caused him to die. It is believed the vehicle then overheated and caught on fire, police said. There is no indication this was a homicide, according to officials.

Lakian is survived by several children in the Michigan area.

