VIDEO: Virtual fly-through of Cedar Point waterpark expansion

The new Cedar Point Shores Waterpark isn’t quite ready for guests to dive in just yet, but a new virtual fly-through is allowing a glance of what awaits them this summer.

The amusement park is getting bigger with a multi-year investment to transform Soak City into an 18-acre Cedar Point Shores Water Park.

Cedar Point Shores will feature three new water attractions, including the Point Plummet, Starboard Surge & Portside Plunge and Lakeslide Landing.

The Point Plummet is a six-foot-tall, four-person body slide that will send guests on a nearly vertical free fall when the floor drops out from under them.

The Starboard Surge & Portside Plunge will feature two, five-story tube slides boasting intense drops and turns.

The Lakeslide Landing will be a new family splashground with 12 kid-sized water slides that line a zero-depth-entry pool.

The changes also include new and upgraded food and merchandise locations and all-new amenities for guests.

Changes are also coming to the Breakers Express. It will transform into Cedar Point’s Express Hotel, with an additional 69 rooms and a new splash pad on the property.

The Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point’s signature hotel, is also growing with a new outdoor pool area, among other upgrades.

Cedar Point Shores Waterpark will open to the public on Saturday, May 27.

