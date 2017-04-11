'Jane Doe' in cold case may have spent time near Great Lakes

Authorities need your help identifying a female who was found dead more than 45 years ago.

The female is believed to have been 14 to 25 years old when she was found in 1971 near a campsite in Cave Junction, Oregon.

“Jane Doe” was found wearing a pink and beige waist length coat, a tan long-sleeved turtleneck blouse with a neckline zipper, a pair of Wrangler jeans and a pair of square-toed brown leather shoes with gold buckles.

The girl was also found wearing a Mother of Pearl ring with the letters “A L” scratched into the surface and coins dated 1970.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said new forensic testing has found Jane Doe may have spent time in the northeast corner of the United States, moving west into the Great Lakes, and even further west all the way to Washington State and Oregon.

Investigators believe the female may have grown up anywhere along the border between the United States and Canada.

For more information on the cold case, click here.

