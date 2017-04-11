Camp counselor gets 10 years in prison for child porn

A judge has reluctantly ordered a 10-year prison sentence for a young man who took photos of nude boys while a counselor at a suburban Detroit camp.

Judge Avern Cohn stuck to the deal worked out by federal prosecutors and Matthew Kuppe. But he says it's not "one of the government's finest hours."

The judge says the U.S. Attorney's Office is treating Kuppe like a child molester.

The 22-year-old was a counselor at the Jewish Community Center, which operates day camps in West Bloomfield and Oak Park. He admits posting photos of three boys, ages 5 and 6.

Kuppe says he's sorry for causing harm. In a letter, he told the judge that he did a "bad thing" but says it doesn't mean he's a "bad person."

