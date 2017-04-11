Police seek information after Midland man killed in crash - WNEM TV 5

Police seek information after Midland man killed in crash

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

Funeral arrangements have been set for a Mid-Michigan man who was hit and killed while walking in AuGres. 

It happened on Sunday, April 9 about 4 a.m. in Sims Township. 

Investigators said 23-year-old Nickolas Anthony Newman was walking along Foster Road when he was hit. The Arenac County Sheriff's Department said there was little to no evidence left behind for investigators to determine a make or model for the vehicle to help identify a potential driver. 

Newman was visiting the home of someone he knew in the area when he was hit, police said. 

The Arenac County Sheriff's Department said this is a motor vehicle accident investigation, but would not give out additional details.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12 at St. Gabriel Parish. 

Newman was a 2011 graduate of Bay City Western High School, according to his obituary. He was employed by 3 S Construction Company in Midland. 

If you have any information, please contact the Arenac County Sheriff's Department. 

