Police complete investigation into I-96 pileup that killed 3 - WNEM TV 5

Police complete investigation into I-96 pileup that killed 3

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: John W. Fitzgerald Courtesy: John W. Fitzgerald
Courtesy: John W. Fitzgerald Courtesy: John W. Fitzgerald
FOWLERVILLE, MI (AP) -

Police have completed their investigation into a 53-vehicle December pileup on snow-covered Interstate 96 in eastern Michigan that left three people dead.

Livingston County Sheriff Michael Murphy told the Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Tuesday his office isn't seeking charges on anyone, leaving that decision up to prosecutors. He says, "There's a lot to that investigation."

Investigators said in January a driver traveling too fast for conditions caused the pileup and that they anticipated seeking a charge of reckless driving or moving violation causing death against that driver.

The Dec. 8 pileup about 55 miles west of Detroit killed 69-year-old Homer Leon Tew of Ann Arbor; his wife, 62-year-old Theresa O'Connor Tew; and 28-year-old semitrailer driver Vitalii Stelmakh of Hollywood, Florida.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.