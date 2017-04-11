Mid-Michigan counties begin aerial assault on mosquitoes

The Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission is set to begin their annual spring aerial mosquito spraying program.

Depending on weather conditions, the larvicide program which is designed to control mosquitoes breeding in seasonally flooded woodlands, will kick off the week of April 17.

It takes five to seven days to finish the treatment that covers approximately 45,000 acres of breeding habitat throughout Saginaw County.

Al’s Aerial Spraying, out of Ovid, will drop bacillus attached to ground corn cob out of six yellow aircraft.

The Mosquito Control Commission reports if you see adult mosquitoes now, they are adults that have hibernated over the winter and are becoming active.

They also noted this program controls spring mosquitoes only, and has no effect on summer mosquito populations.

Midland and Bay counties will start their mosquito abatement programs next week as well.

"All the rain we've had recently and the forecast is we're getting more rain in the near future, it looks like we're going to have a bigger year for mosquitoes," said Rick Neal, with Some Comfort Pest Control in Clio.

Neal is gearing up to begin mosquito treatment in Lapeer and Genesee counties. He said last week's rain storm helped usher in an early mosquito season.

His treatment will focus on low lying areas.

"Some of 'em are really swamps. And any place that you have water standing, if you can get larvicide put in it that's a big thing. If not, you would probably need to get those areas drained off," Neal said.

His busy season will run from April to September.

Genesee County's Health Department has yet to announce any plans for their treatment.

